Eastern Kentucky University’s (EKU) volleyball team held their annual pre-season Maroon and White Scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. in Alumni Coliseum.
In 2022, EKU Volleyball went 15-15 overall and 6-10 in the ASUN conference.
The Maroon and White Scrimmage is an unofficial game that the Colonels hold every year prior to the first game of the season. The team is divided into white and maroon jerseys and players compete against one another in a friendly competition for fans.
Also known as Fan Day, the bleachers held several students, family members, and friends who came in support of the Colonels.
EKU graduated several dominating players last season, including middle blocker Maddy Campbell, but over half the team’s roster is returning for the 2023 season.
On the White team were several returning players, such as sophomore AG Vandagriff and junior setter Miya Carmichael. Maroon’s roster also included some impressive starters, like senior libero Josie Schmitendorf and senior outside hitter Sarah Mitchell.
The White squad opened the scrimmage strong by scoring the first point, and remained in the lead the rest of the first set, winning it 25-15.
The second set opened with the White team taking the lead, but Maroon never trailed too far behind. Maroon took their first lead of the match in the second set with a score of 15-14.
In a long back and forth volley, White regained the lead with a score of 21-20, before Maroon tied the set immediately after. In a quick final stretch, the Maroon team won the second set with a score of 25-22.
The third set opened strong with three quick points by Maroon. The lead changed multiple times throughout, until Maroon finally took their largest lead of the set with a score of 21-15. White fought hard to come back and closed the score to 24-21, but ultimately lost the third set.
The start of the fourth set saw Maroon take the lead for a long stretch, until White tied it 15-15. The final few points of the set saw Maroon regain the lead by one, only for White to tie it back. That routine repeated itself all the way to match point when White finally took the lead 24-23. Maroon hit a spike wide and out of bounds, giving White the final point they needed to win the fourth set, making the game 2-2.
The fifth and final set ended with Maroon winning 15-9. The match came to a close and Maroon won the game 3-2.
Following the scrimmage, players and coaches held an autograph session for fans.
EKU’s opener is against Northwestern State University at the Mississippi State Invitational in Starkville, Miss., on Aug. 25. Schmitendorf, who is a captain on the team, was asked if she thought the squad was prepared to face Northwestern next week.
“Once we sharpen everything up with this next week of practice, we will be ready to go,” she said.
Schmitendorf felt that the scrimmage was good preparation for the start of the season and that she has high expectations for her team.
Her goals for 2023 are to beat their overall record from last year and make it to the ASUN Conference tournament. She believes that if the girls all stick together and continue to build team chemistry then they will do well this year.
Coach Johnna Bazzani said that their roster this season has more depth and higher competition than she’s ever seen since coaching at EKU.
Halfway through the scrimmage, Bazzani mixed up the teams and switched players around, which both she and Schmitendorf agreed helped improve their game play.
Bazzani said that they have a lot of experience on the court, with many players returning from last season, but that she is also very excited to gain a few new faces to her team.
She mentioned that transfers Paige Wagers and Kambree Lucas, as well as freshman Emilee Hill are three new additions to the roster that she expects will dominate this year.
“It’s an exciting time,” said Bazzani. “We’ve got six seniors who are going to do whatever it takes to win, so it’s going to be a fun team to watch this year.”
EKU's first home match of the season will be against Marshall on Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. in Alumni Coliseum.
