The Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) softball team won a close battle against Bellarmine University in their final game of the season on May 6 at Gertrude Hood Field in Richmond. The Colonels defeated the Knights, 1-0, sweeping the weekend series.
Before the game, EKU honored their only senior, Lou Bowers, by having her walk to home plate with her family.
The space behind the batter's box was spray painted with the number 25, reading “Lou B” just below.
The game opened slow with neither team scoring in the first inning.
The Knights opened the second inning strong with two quick hits, but didn’t score any runs.
Bowers came up strong in the bottom of the second inning and crushed the ball down the right field line for a triple, but never managed to score.
Bellarmine didn’t score in the third inning.
Madison Scott walked in the bottom of the third inning and advanced to third on a Jeanay Riley single down the left field line.
Maggie Pertee followed with a line drive just past the third baseman, which scored Scott and put EKU up, 1-0, going into the fourth inning.
The score remained the same throughout the fourth inning.
The top of the fifth inning saw Bellarmine with a hit and a walk, but both runners were left on base.
EKU only had one hit in the bottom of the fifth inning and didn’t score.
The Knights were scoreless again in the sixth inning.
Bowers opened the bottom of the sixth inning with a walk, and a pinch runner replaced her at first base.
Bowers cried as she walked off Gertrude Hood Field for the last time, meanwhile the crowd cheered around her.
The top of the fifth inning saw three straight outs by the Colonels, closing the game, 1-0 EKU.
Usually a designated hitter, Bowers closed her softball career with her first collegiate triple and a career batting average of .267.
Bowers is closing her senior season with 11 home runs, the second highest in the ASUN conference.
The Colonels did not advance to the ASUN conference tournament, but finished the 2023 campaign, 28-24 (10-14 ASUN).
