The EKU men’s basketball team picked up their first win of the season on Saturday against Chattanooga by a final of 81-78.
This was head coach A.W. Hamilton’s first win as a Division-I head coach.
Senior Nick Mayo scored a career-high 40 points to lead the Eastern Kentucky University basketball team and Mayo is the first Colonel to score 40 points in a game since Lavoris Jerry posted 41 versus Eastern Illinois in February of 2001.
Mayo dropped 35 of his 40 points in the second-half comeback. He added 12 rebounds, giving him two double-doubles in as many games this season.
Mayo finished 12-of-23 from the field, 4-of-10 from deep and 12-of-13 from the free throw line. He is now 20-of-21 from the line this season.
Saturday night’s performance moved Mayo past Arlando Johnson and John Allen to fourth place on EKU’s all-time scoring list (1,648 points) according to Steve Fohl, Associate Director of EKU Sports Communications.
Sophomore Peyton Broughton contributed eight points, four rebounds and three assists.
EKU out hustled Chattanooga as the Colonels picked up 9 steals in the game while Chattanooga only stole the ball three times.
Turnovers were also I key part of the game. Eastern turned the ball over only 13 times while Chattanooga turned the ball over 20 times.
EKU returns home to host Midway on Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m.
