Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) football won an offensive shootout against the University of North Alabama Lions (UNA), 56-53, on a 6-yard touchdown pass to Cornelius McCoy with eight seconds left in the game.
The win moves the Colonels to 4-3 on the season and 1-1 in ASUN conference play. This is the third straight Homecoming win for the Colonels.
The Lions struck fast to open the game, scoring on the opening drive at the 12:01 mark on a quarterback run to go up, 7-0.
The Colonels wasted no time tying the game up with quarterback Parker McKinney throwing a 37-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Cornelius McCoy.
UNA scored again at the 3:05 mark on 10-yard pass to make the score 14-7.
Braedon Sloan ran for a 1-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter, and the Nations extra point tied the game at 14-14.
The Colonels made the first defensive stop of the game forcing the Lions to punt.
On their next drive, McKinney ran for 35 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown run. The extra point put the Colonels up, 21-14.
The Lions signaled for a fair catch on the kickoff, but did not catch the ball as Nations pinned the ball on the 1-yard line. The defense held strong and forced the Lions to punt from their own 1-yard line.
Jaden Smith returned the punt 36 yards to the UNA 13-yard line. Two plays later, McKinney threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Sloan, and the Nations kick put the Colonels up, 28-14.
The Lions scored with 2:55 left in the second quarter on a 9-yard touchdown run to narrow EKU’s lead, 28-21.
On the next Colonels’ drive, McKinney threw a 50-yard pass to McCoy for EKU’s longest reception of the season. Tight end Joseph Sewell caught a 20-yard pass from McKinney for his first career touchdown to make it 35-21 Colonels.
Colonel defensive back Mike Smith Jr. made a diving interception with 26 seconds left in the half to end the Lions drive, and send the Colonels to halftime up by two touchdowns. The play was Smith’s first interception in his first college start.
In the second half, the Colonels were forced to punt for the first time in the game to start the second half. The Lions scored on an 8-yard touchdown run at the 9:01 mark to make it 35-28, EKU.
EKU struck back with a 1-yard touchdown run from Joshua Carter extending their lead to 42-28. It was Carter’s first college touchdown.
UNA struck back again with a 39-yard touchdown run to make the score 42-35 with 1:37 left in the third quarter.
The Colonel offense struggled on the next drive and were forced to punt, and UNA’s next drive ended in a field goal after linebacker Matthew Jackson sacked the Lions’ quarterback for a 14-yard loss on third down.
Sloan returned the kickoff to the UNA 48-yard line, setting up a touchdown drive capped by an 18-yard pass to McCoy for his second score of the game. The Nations kick made it 49-38 EKU.
On the next drive, UNA’s touchdown was called back due to an ineligible receiver downfield, but the Lions eventually scored on a 12-yard touchdown pass to make it 49-46. EKU had a rare three-and-out and punted the ball back to UNA. UNA quickly scored to take their first lead since of the second half, 53-49, with 1:07 left in the game.
Sloan returned the kickoff 29 yards to the EKU 36-yard line to give the Colonels good field position to start the drive. A pass to McCoy for 15 and Jaden Smith for 16 got the Colonels to the UNA 33-yard line. After two unsuccessful plays, a defensive pass interference call on a pass to Jaden Smith gave the Colonels another 15 yards, moving them to 18 yards from the goal line. A 12 yard pass to McCoy on the right side got the Colonels to the UNA 6-yard line with 12 seconds to play. McCoy then caught the ball running across the idle of the end zone to put the Colonels up with eight seconds left, 56-53 after Nations made the kick. The Lions were able to get one more play off, but they were unable to lateral enough to get anywhere and the Colonels celebrated the win. EKU head coach Walt Wells said that they sung “Cabin on the Hill” with “it felt like 60 or 70 former players in the locker room, where they belong.”
McKinney had an excellent game going 22 for 33 for 310 yards through the air, while rushing for 65 yards on six attempts. He became the first EKU quarterback to throw for 2,000 yards in back-to-back seasons. Wells had high praise for McKinney: “If that’s not the definition of what an EKU Colonel football player is, I don’t know what is. . . he makes plays, he doesn’t fray in the tough moments.”
McCoy led the receivers with seven receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns. Sloan had a great night receiving and rushing, with three catches for 54 yards and a touchdown, and 59 yards on 15 rushing attempts and a touchdown. Sewell scored his first career touchdown, and finished with 47 yards on four receptions. Joshua Carter got his first attempts at running back, finishing with 39 yards on nine attempts, as well as 21 yards on two receptions.
On special teams, Patrick Nations was a perfect eight for eight on extra point attempts. Sloan had two kick returns for 77 yards and Jaden Smith had one punt return for 36 yards.
On defense, the Colonels were led by linebacker Jaylen Herrud with seven tackles, six of which were solo. Herrud filled in for Chase Lasater who left the game after an injury on the second play. Wells said that Lasater is dealing with a “nagging injury.”
Matthew Jackson had five tackles, four solo, including a crucial sack. Mike Smith had the Colonels lone interception.
EKU travels to face the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks on Saturday, October 29 at 2:00 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+, with the radio call on WCYO. The Redhawks are 6-1 on the season.
