Short stop Hannah Clark is a senior softball player from Lakewood, California who just wrapped up her final fall season here at EKU on Oct. 7.
Clark said that she’s excited about this season.
“We have a lot of new girls on the team and there’s a lot of different talents […] we’re just a well-rounded team so I think we’ll have a good year this year,” Clark said.
Typically, practice for the softball team starts with weight lifting three or four times a week early in the morning. Weights begin at 7 a.m. and usually last until around 8:30. From there, the student athletes focus more on the student side of things.
“I’ll go straight from class,” Clark said. “Depending on the day, I’ll usually have class four to five hours […] in between classes our coaches will figure out when we have time to do individuals. That includes hitting, throwing, or […] pitching and catching. At the end, we’ll have team defense,” Clark said.
Clark said that her favorite part of playing softball is the competition.
“Overall, I’m a competitive person. I like to compete […] on the field and off the field.”
Back in high school, Clark also played softball and she stressed that the competition is a lot fiercer at the collegiate level.
“It’s a lot faster paced. Everything’s moving. In high school, you don’t practice every day … I didn’t really have anybody behind me to just come in and take my spot, but in college, there’s always an opportunity for someone else to come and take your spot […] There’s just kind of that competitive edge I think,” Clark said.
Clark gets along well with the rest of a team and said the support system has really helped her get through her time here at EKU.
“My teammates are my best friends […] I live with two of my teammates and I see the rest of them all day every day. I think just having those people to support you and be around you all the time makes it a lot easier going through college […] Our team gets along really well, I think that makes competing and being an athlete easier.”
Jane Worthington, the head softball coach, had many positive comments about Clark.
“Hannah is a competitive person. She’s a driven person. She can be a little stubborn at times, but part of that is what makes her good. She is very athletic, and she had worked into becoming an excellent leader […] I think she’s a good one. She’s come a long way over the past four years,” Worthington said.
Worthington also believes that teamwork is very important for the team to function.
“Our whole team is very cohesive and Hannah’s a big part of that,” Worthington said.
Worthington noted that, unlike Clark, some of the other student athletes must attend required study hours at the Bratzke Center after practice.
“There are tutors available and there are computers and they can get help there so that they can make their grades much, much better. They are required to put in eight hours a week as freshmen. As you progress and your GPA is up where it needs to be, then you can work your way out of that and then at that point you can use that facility on a need basis […] Hannah does not because she has a very good GPA and is an upperclassmen and has been able to work her way out of that–she can handle it herself,” Worthington said.
Clark said that other than practices and games, her grades are a big part of being an athlete.
“Grades are obviously a big deal. If you don’t keep your grades up, you can’t play. So that’s a big priority, especially on our team. Our coach likes to see good grades and good attitudes in the classroom too […] once you’re wearing your jersey, you have to represent. It’s a big obligation,” Clark said.
When asked if she ever let being an athlete interfere with her schoolwork, Clark said that it wasn’t really an issue for her.
“We have a lot of sources at EKU. They give us tutors when we need them and for new people there are study hall hours. There’s a big support system at this school. You really have to be trying to get your grades lower. There’s always someone around that’s willing to help,” Clark said.
Worthington said that she has seen tremendous improvement in Clark over the years, “as a person and as a player.”
“If you’re just talking about the softball portion of it, she made a few errors, more than you’d want to, her freshman year, but now, if the ball is hit to her, I don’t worry about her at all,” Worthington said “She’s gonna make that play.”
“She’s a very confident individual,” Worthington said. “She knows what she wants and has been able to mature and grow over the course of the last four years to where she loves it here, I think. She’s done very well, whether she loves it or not, I can’t swear by it, but I think in order for someone to do as well as she’s done, they have to enjoy it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.