Opinion: 10 ways to combat senioritis

For seniors in their last semester, graduation can be scary. They’ve spent the last four years making friends and taking courses towards a degree. Soon enough they’re going to be in the real world, and working their dream job.
However, there are those that procrastinate their assignments, or skip because they have no motivation. Doing this can put seniors behind, and at risk of not graduating.
Below are 10 tips for seniors to combat senioritis and graduate in May.
The first tip is staying organized. Using a planner to write down all upcoming assignments and meetings will help to stay organized and focused. Creating a todo list with upcoming assignments is also helpful.. I personally like the feeling of crossing an assignment off the list once it has been completed.
Another tip is to set goals throughout the semester. Goals such as going to the gym more or completing homework on time can help with senioritis. Creating goals with deadlines will keep the motivation strong, so that in the long run, it won’t fizzle out.
The third tip is to stay motivated throughout the semester. This step can be hard when fighting burn out, but it is vital. It's okay to step back and have some time for you. To breathe in and out when things are getting tough. Without taking breaks, surviving the semester will be tricky, and the motivation will be gone before midterms.
The next tip is making sure you’re sleeping and eating adequately. Most college students joke that they are not sleeping and eating enough. Trust me, I do this on a daily basis. Coffee is a temporary band aid for fighting sleep deprivation and will not work for the entire semester. Students who do not eat at least two meals a day become more tired throughout the day and week. Combined with a lack of sleep, most of these students are zombies throughout the day. Eating and sleeping is important to your success and your body’s, so please take care of yourselves.
The fifth tip is leaning on your support system and friends. Having a support system can be beneficial in college, and even more important in your last year. This support system can be friends, family or significant others. . Lean on them during the last semester. They can give you guidance and advice to help make your life easier.
Another tip includes practicing self care, which is especially important during stressful times such as midterms and final exams. Your final semester will carry many stress-filled moments. To relieve that stress, take some time for yourself, away from classes and your job, if you have one. Read a book or do something crafty to stimulate your mind. Taking time for yourself will increase your motivation, allowing you to complete your assignments on time.
The seventh tip is to use school resources. If you’re struggling in a class, use the Student Success Center in the library, or the Noel Studio for a writing assignment. If your mental health is not at its best, there are free services in the Counseling Center. These resources are here to help students to succeed at no cost. . Talk with your advisors as well. They are there to advise you on every aspect of your college career.
The eighth tip is to celebrate the small victories. This might include getting ahead in a class or receiving the grade you want for an assignment that challenges you. Celebrating little victories can help you stay motivated. Even though the celebration is small, it's still worth the time to stand back and admire what you have accomplished.
Another tip to fight senioritis is to get and stay. Even though this may be your last semester, creating and making connections can help you later in life. Join an organization for something that you are passionate about or that connects with your major. If you’re already in an organization, stay involved. Go to events and meet new people. Organizations can keep your mind busy and focused, minimizing your chances of procrastination.
The last tip is to get excited about new beginnings. We’re graduating and starting new lives! Be excited about getting a job in the field that you want, or even branching off and starting something new. Be excited about getting accepted into grad school if that is where your next steps take you. We are officially done. We’ve worked hard, and that is something to be excited about.
