Most people may not be familiar with classical music, but fans of New Girl and Family Guy likely know “Adagio for Strings, Op. 11,” and “Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 14,” according to WhatSong. Both songs were written by American composer Samual Barber, an artist whose music will be featured in Eastern Kentucky University’s (EKU) School of Music’s upcoming performance.
On March 31 at 7:30 p.m. the School of Music will feature three guest performers in Gifford Theater, located in the Campbell Building.
The performance is free and open to all EKU students and community members. Cellist Jerram John, pianist Nathan Stites, and violinist Stanley Kuo will play “Sonata” by Barber and “Trio No. 1” by Joe Hummus Brahms.
John, who will also perform a solo at the performance, recently graduated from the University of Kentucky (UK) with a doctoral degree in cello. While at UK, he played Elgar’s “Cello Concerto” in 2022 as a part of their symphony orchestra.
“It was phenomenal seeing him play live. He has showmanship but not, like, fake showmanship. You can just see that he is passionate about music,” Lauren Ho, a member of the EKU Symphony Orchestra and John’s family friend, said. She is particularly excited for his EKU solo.
“I would very much like to attend. He is an excellent artist and he has a lot of musicality,” Ho said.
“Sonata” is a 20-minute piece consisting of three movements, and “Trio No. 1” is a 35-minute piece with four movements.
Nathan Jasinski, graduate coordinator and professor for the School of Music, explained that “classical pieces are usually lengthier than a typical concert you may go to with popular music … it’ll have three contrasting movements, or parts, and so all three of them combine to make the whole piece.”
He said that what many people think of as a break between two different pieces is actually more of a “comma” between two parts of the same piece.
While these events usually attract a lot of music students and faculty, the School of Music hopes to see a growth in attendance from people outside the department.
“In bigger metropolitan cities people will pay money to go hear these kind of concerts,” Jasinski said.
He said the concert is a great opportunity for students to learn about the heritage of American and European music and to experience something new.
Ho also acknowledged the concert’s educational value.
“It’s entertaining, it’s educational, and it’s interesting to see somebody else's interpretation of what they’re playing,” Ho said.
Ho said it can be interesting comparing and contrasting these interpretations.
“If you listen to different recordings and different interpretations and then you compare it to how Jerram interprets the music it’s kind of like, ‘Oh wow! That’s a different interpretation that I wouldn’t have thought of,’” Ho said.
Jasinski said he tries to schedule at least one guest cello concert per year. He invites performers from everywhere, hoping to create educational and networking opportunities for his students. The artists often teach a one-time class for cello students the day of the concert.
For a lot of people, music provides an escape from reality. This event provides an opportunity for students to take a break from the stresses of school and get lost in the music.
“Music has a lot of power to convey feeling and emotion,” Jasinski said.
Those seeking to experience this feeling and emotion may consider attending the free concert at Gifford Theatre.
