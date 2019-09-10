Oswald Schmitz, professor of population and community ecology at Yale University, will be speaking on his book during the Chautauqua Lecture Series on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. in the O’Donnell Hall located in the Whitlock building.
Schmitz will be speaking on his book, “The New Ecology: Rethinking a Science for the Anthropocene.” His book discusses how ecology is evolving and provides a look into how human interaction is shaping the world around us, according to Princeton Press University.
For more information, visit www.chautauqua.eku.edu.
