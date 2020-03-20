VitalSource is offering students and faculty free access to more than 55,000 titles through May 25.
VitalSource is Barnes & Noble’s partner for digital content delivery. Using their university email address, students can download up to seven titles at no cost, according to an email from senior vice president for finance and administration sent on behalf of Steve Caudill, chief auxiliary services officer.
Students can log into the VitalSource Bookshelf app using their school email to find and view course material from participating publishers, according to the email.
According to the email, students must create a Bookshelf account before they can search for or read ebooks. Instructions for how to create an account, according to the email are listed below:
“For students accessing Bookshelf for the first time:
Here are instructions on creating a Bookshelf account. Once an account is created an institution-provided email address, login and click on the “Explore” tab in the upper left corner of the screen to search by ISBN, Title or Author to find free ebooks.
For students with existing Bookshelf accounts linked to their institution-provided email address:
If you already have an existing Bookshelf account linked to your institution-provided email address there will be a new tab called “Explore” when you login in the upper left corner of the screen to search by ISBN, Title or Author to find free ebooks. To get started, visit bookshelf.vitalsource.com.”
Students will also be able to access free digital tutoring and writing services through Barnes & Noble’s Bartleby platform, according to the email.
According to the email, students can use this service by visitingbartleby.com and clicking the callout at the bottom left to sign up. By providing a mobile number, students will get access to a free bartleby Q&A account which allows ten Q&A homework questions per month through June 15, 2020.
For more information about these services or to ask questions, call Barnes & Noble at (859) 622-2696.
