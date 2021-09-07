The Eastern Kentucky University Center for Veterans Studies is holding a panel discussion on “Today’s Afghanistan and those who served” which will discuss how the recent events in Afghanistan have affected “the mental and spiritual health of those who served there.” This panel will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2021. The panelists are, with the exception of Theresa Botts, all veterans. Botts is an associate professor of Psychology with 24 years of clinical experience for veterans and their families. The other panelists are Liz Barrs, Whitney Allen, Mitchell Kirtley, Peter Berres, Jim Craig, and Ernest McClees Jr.
For more information and to register click here.
