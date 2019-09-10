The Kentucky Institute for International Studies offers teaching abroad for students each winter. Programs are offered in Italy, Maya Mexico, Paris-Munich and Zanzibar Island.
The application for the 2020-21 program is currently open for students interested in teaching a course abroad that is related to their major.
The deadline for the application is Oct. 15, 2019.
For more information, contact Kelli Carmean at kelli.carmean@eku.edu.
