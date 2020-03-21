The first case of COVID-19 in Madison County was confirmed Saturday, March 21 by the Madison County Health Department.
The patient is being treated at Baptist Health Richmond; they are in isolation and precautions are being taken to prevent the spread, according to the Madison County Health Department.
The patient is a resident of Madison County. Additional details about the person cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws.
“We believe the risk to the public is low, and as this situation evolves, we will continue to communicate with the CDC, the Kentucky Department of Public Health, and the people of Madison County,” said Madison County Health Department Director Nancy Crewe. “The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. As we continue to recommend, there are everyday preventative actions you can take to help prevent the spread of this virus.”
The Health Department offered these tips:
Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
Stay home when you are sick.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person:
Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).
By respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
