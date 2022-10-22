For 20 years, Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) has hosted the annual Eastern’s Got Talent event as part of the festivities that occur before the Homecoming football game.
All EKU students can audition for Eastern’s Got Talent, but only those selected will perform on stage in front of alumni, peers, faculty and staff.
This year, Eastern’s Got Talent had 10 contestants with a variety of talents competing against one another, including singing, dancing and painting in under three minutes.
Jo Powell, freshman, was the first performer of the night, kicking things off with a song and dance to “Before I Knew It” by Mason Ramsey.
“I know people see this song as a joke already, but I love the song and it’s my favorite to sing in the car. Plus, it’s relatable if you think about the lyrics and it’s fun,” said Powell.
Before attending Eastern, Powell was involved in theater which was what inspired her to participate in Eastern’s Got Talent.
“I’ve always been in theater so performing is something I enjoy, and this semester is my first semester, and I wanted to do something that got my mind off of everything,” said Powell.
The show is meant to showcase and highlight EKU students’ talents. Krysta Muri, senior, hasn’t performed in the show since her freshman year and was excited to return.
“I did Eastern’s Got Talent my freshman year, then COVID happened, and I wasn’t living on campus. I had seen they were going to do auditions for Eastern’s Got Talent. I thought it’d be a good end to my time here at EKU because I started with Eastern’s Got Talent,” said Muir.
Muir showcased her talent by singing “Betty” by Taylor Swift.
“I really wanted to go with something I knew I was comfortable with because I haven’t performed in a while by myself, so I wanted to pick a song that I knew I knew like the back of my hand,” said Muir. “I could relate to it. It’s a storytelling song, so I feel like I could get into it more because I’m telling a story.”
Eastern’s Got Talent was a formative event for Muir, beginning and ending her time as a Colonel and pushing her outside her comfort zone.
“It’s forcing me to get outside my box. Before COVID I performed all the time at open mics around my hometown, and after COVID I got introverted and wasn’t really performing or singing,” said Muir. “I felt like this was a good way for me to get back into it, to reintroduce myself and build back up my confidence.”
The event, hosted by EKU Housing and Residence Life each year, had Tavian Wilson, graduate residence hall coordinator (GRHC) as host and M.C.
“I was involved in the auditions a lot and deciding on which songs to choose for audience participation, and wrote the scripts as well,” said Wilson.
The first audience participation event of the night was a dance battle between two audience members.
“Audience participation is easy, you just want to pick really popular songs that everyone knows and that are appropropriate for all audiences,” said Wilson.
The audience sang along and encouraged those competing in the dance battle on stage. Loud applause and chatter could be heard from the auditorium as the performers stunned the crowd.
“Our contestants this year were talent based and we were able to have some really talented
people come in, it’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Wilson.
For more information on upcoming Homecoming festivities like Eastern’s Got Talent, check out the Corq app.
