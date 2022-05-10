Leaving her prints

Forensic biology major Beighley Ayers has undoubtedly made her mark at Eastern Kentucky University. Recognized as an outstanding student in the College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics for her successes, Ayers will graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in forensic biology in Spring 2022.
Inspired by television show Body of Proof and its strong female leads, Ayers enrolled in a forensic science elective in high school. It was in that classroom that she realized she wanted to pursue a career as a forensic scientist. Originally from West Virginia, Ayers chose EKU after learning that she could choose forensic biology as her major.
“My college experience here has been nothing but wonderful. I came to school where no one from my high school went here, I didn’t know anyone,” said Ayers. “I really took a chance and it’s been totally worth it.”
One of her biggest accomplishments has been the research that she, Jamie Fredericks, an associate professor and Forensic Science Program director, and Dr. Michael Lane of the department of exercise and sports science has completed.
“I had pestered him since my freshman year that I wanted to do research,” Ayers jokes in reference to Fredericks. “It was right when we came back after COVID that he finally let me on his research team on a project that was about touch DNA.”
According to EKU’s website, touch DNA is defined as DNA obtained from the biological material that one transfers to an object or person when they come into contact with it. Their research was conducted to determine whether the amount of DNA left behind in mock assaults is evidence of the amount of force that was applied.
Their research made it all the way to the American Academy for Forensic Science 74th Annual Scientific Conference in Seattle in February 2022. Ayers also presented the research at the University Showcase for Scholars Week where she was awarded the Undergraduate Outstanding Project Award.
“I’m always definitely under the philosophy if you want it, you go and get it,” Fredericks said. “She has definitely been proactive in making sure that she’s done everything she can to put herself in the best position to succeed.”
Ayers has also run cross country and track throughout her college career at EKU. According to TFRRS.org, her personal best is a five minute and 5.67 second mile. She has helped her team win three Ohio Valley Conference cross country titles and place very well in the ASUN Conference this year. She has been on the varsity team for the past four years.
“Really, my team and my coaches, they’re the people who have really made sure I could get to where I am now and accomplish all the things I could accomplish, both in the classroom and on the track, on the course,” said Ayers. “I’m super excited to finally be able to graduate but it’s bittersweet. I’m excited but I’m also really sad because it does mean I have to move on, and I really don’t want to. I want to stay with these people forever but I’m just grateful for the opportunities that I’ve been able to have and the friendships and the relationships I’ve made along the way.”
Ayers plans to continue her education by pursuing a master’s degree in forensic biology at Towson University. She will be running track and cross country there as well. Long term, Ayers hopes to work for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), most likely in DNA profiling.
“I just am so excited for her and to see where she goes with grad school,” said Mariah Barko, chemistry graduate student at EKU and long term classmate of Ayers. “She’s going to do great things.”
