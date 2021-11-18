Kentucky is known for breathtaking pastures with the finest racehorses in the Thoroughbred industry. But Kentucky’s equine history takes you to the heart and pastures of the Appalachian Mountains, where the most prized horse is the rugged but dependable Mountain Horse.
In tribute to the Mountain Horse, higher education faculty and students collaborated to create The Horse That Built Kentucky documentary. The documentary will premiere at an Eastern Kentucky University Chautauqua Special Event in the Whitlock Building O’Donnell Auditorium on Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.
“It’s never been about our names or getting the glory of producing a documentary,” said Neil Kasiak, Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) oral historian. “It has always been the initial vision of refocusing attention away from Kentucky’s stereotypes of Thoroughbred racing onto the horse that is the backbone of the state. The Mountain Horse allowed Kentuckians to thrive in many ways, and without them, things would have gone a lot different.”
The Mountain Horse was developed by the Appalachian people’s selective breeding to create a using horse that had a comfortable ground-covering gait and a desire for human companionship. The breed plowed rugged terrains and served rural families, mail carriers, pack horse librarians and frontier nurses as it influenced the region and helped build Appalachia.
“The Mountain Horse was the background, tool, and friend of Appalachians for many decades,” said Chad Cogdill, The Horse That Built Kentucky filmmaker and EKU school of communication associate professor. “The breed itself is very distinct, as it is not easily scared in situations in the mountains, and has an ability to work, plow and carry carriages for long distances. They are a tremendous animal.”
The approximately 30-minute documentary contains the Mountain Horse’s history, connection to Appalachia, development of the breed and utilitarian nature. The story combines oral histories from the Appalachian Horse Oral History Project, personal artifacts from narrators and supplementary materials from historical archives.
“Truly after people watch this documentary, they will have a better appreciation about the human horse partnership that was important for the development of the nation and civilization, here specifically in terms of Eastern Kentucky,” said Stephanie McSpirit, The Horse That Built Kentucky executive producer and EKU department of language and cultural studies, anthropology and sociology foundation professor.
McSprirt’s initial idea to create the documentary occurred after discussing the importance of the Mountain Horse with 2014 students. McSpirit’s first collaborators on the project were Cogdill and Kasiak. The three carried out the documentary to completion. EKU graduates Dan Renfrow, Wells College sociology associate professor, and Jeffery Cawood, Union College sociology assistant professor, later contributed to the development of the documentary. Approximately 50 students from EKU and Wells College in the sociology and animal studies programs also contributed to the project by collecting and indexing oral histories.
According to Kasiak, the oral histories and interviews in the documentary are likely some of the last remaining examples of memory and cultural heritage from the first generations that used the Mountain Horse to farm Appalachian mountain sides. The documentary captures the horse and human relationship.
“You cannot take away the horses and tell the whole story of these individuals we have spoken with,” Kasiak said. “These horses are an ingrained part of their lives, and not just their lives but going back generations.”
The documentary contains an original ballad by Cindy Greene Clevenger, The Horse That Built Kentucky, which inspired the film name. The song is available through amazon, www.amazon.com/The-Horse-That-Built-Kentucky/dp/B0981J3SZ7. The documentary begins with a poem by Max Hammond, The Mountain Horse, read by EKU student broadcasting and electronic media and history major Katelyn Fugate.
“Based on Sidney’s ballad and Maxwell’s poem, that is how much these horses mean to people in Eastern Kentucky,” McSpirit said. “It has been great working closely with several community members.”
McSpirit, Cogdill and Kasiak’s intention for The Horse That Built Kentucky documentary was for it to be part of a documentary series that celebrates the unique heritage and culture of Appalachia. The Horse That Built Kentucky is the second completed documentary within the series, the first being A Quilted History: The Kentucky Riding Saddle released in 2017.
A Quilted History: The Kentucky Riding Saddle, can be viewed on YouTube, https://oralhistory.eku.edu/collections/show/116.
The Horse That Built Kentucky is part of an online story maps project, showcasing information, photographs and oral histories about the Mountain Horse.
“This has been a labor of love for our team,” Kasiak said. “It has been this awesome collaborative project and experience that has brought in everybody from every corner. It is a pretty beautiful thing being a part of this.”
The documentary team plans to submit the film to national and regional festivals in related categories, and possibly air it on Kentucky Educational Television. The Horse That Built Kentucky will also be readily available through a link on the online story maps project once premiered.
To view the Appalachian Horse Oral History Project, visit oralhistory.eku.edu/collections/show/116.
To view The Horse That Built Kentucky online project, visit storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/a54d677c71fc40689e622aaa5cb149cf.
The Mountain Horse
By
Max Hammond
To many of us mountain folk,
a horse’s breath on a frosty fall morn, is temple smoke,
his voice our Gabriel’s horn,
holding forth as rider neared,
more than a mount,
not worshiped, but revered.
Every man a king,
Every hillside farm a kingdom.
A pioneer’s Pegasus,
he gave us wings, he gave us freedom.
A fight’s fury, a home’s sanctuary,
feud or faith,
with power and grace,
