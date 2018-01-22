Building Two of Grand Campus was evacuated upon the arrival of the Richmond Fire Department, after responding to a call from EKU students who said their room contained smoke on Monday, Jan. 22 at 12:20 p.m.

The water heater and breaker box overheated, causing the fire, said Battalion Chief Sam Kirby of the Richmond Fire Department. The students will be able to enter the room to retrieve belongings, but it is not yet known if the students will be able to stay in the room tonight due to the electricity being cut.

The electrical fire put itself out, said Daniel Clark of the Richmond Fire Department. Electricians are in route to repair the damage.

Students are able to re-enter the building at this time.

