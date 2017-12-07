By Collin Overton

The search for a new EKU Provost is being paused, President Michael Benson said in a Nov. 30 email to faculty and staff. The Provost Search Committee was still searching for its initial pool of candidates at the time.

“To this end, and after consulting with Committee Chairs Dr. Matt Winslow and Dr. Shirley O’Brien, we have decided to pause the Provost Search Committee process for the time being,” Benson wrote. “My hope is the search committee as currently constituted will remain in place but suspend its efforts, with the intent to reconvene and restart the process again next summer.”

Benson noted other issues affecting higher education as reasons for the pause.

“We are facing some challenging, and unprecedented, times within our state,” Benson said. “The collateral impact of the issues before us is certainly being felt by all state universities.”

Benson said Deborah Whitehouse will remain interim provost for the time being.

