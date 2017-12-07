By Peyton Hutchens

EKU’s Video Production I and II classes will host the annual Projected Visions from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 in Crabbe Library Room 108.

Projected Visions will show off students’ best work and show how videos can develop over the course of a semester. Commercials, music videos and more will play. You can also learn more about the video production courses at EKU during this event.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact John Taylor at john.taylor@eku. edu.

Like this: Like Loading...