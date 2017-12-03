By James Hoskins

The Tuesday, Nov. 14 Student Government Association IT Appropriations meeting saw the distribution of nearly $100,000 in university funds to various departments and RSOs.

“There were a total of 39 applications, and two groups had multiple applications… that was (American Sign Language)and the Department of Communications,” said Joseph Moore, SGA IT chairman and double major in political science and globalization. “ASL had three packets and the Department of Communications had two, but we got through 24 of the packets and funded 20 of them, so there was a total of 15 that didn’t get funded.”

The total of all the departments that were funded was $95,604.46, with the American Sign Language and Interpreter Education receiving $17,617 and EKU Police receiving $12,513. The EKU Police plans to upgrade six of its cruisers so that the officers could write up their reports in their police cars, Moore said.

SGA allotted $3,000 to EKU’s LiveSafe app, Moore said.

A ranking committee is selected by Moore and then approved by the SGA student senate. The committee is then tasked with ranking applications from top to bottom based on multiple factors, including the number of students that each appropriation would affect, the academic gains of each department and benefits to the university.

The most recent committee featured Moore, Ted Herr, Victoria Tillman, Deborah Pullen, Will Davis, Josh Dunn, and Madison Lipscomb.

“So, what we do is sit down… look at what they are asking for, whether they filled out the application properly or not, the number of students that they estimate that it will affect, and whether they have been approved for funding or not,” Moore said. “Then we’ll decide based on a general sense whether they will be in the top, middle or lower third of the group. I don’t know if that’s how they did it in years past, but it seemed like the best to way to do it for us.”.

RSO funding made up one-third of the IT funding this year. Moore also said that Aramark and the diversity office don’t go through funding processes. They instead put in applications for grants, and the student senate either approves of it or denies it.

No cap exists for funding requests.

“EKU PD came in asking for almost 90 percent of the entire fund,” Moore said. “They ended up getting, I think, $12,000 but they asked for $86,000 out of the $100,000.”

The original IT fund was established in 1998 and hasn’t changed since, said Ted Herr, graduate student and former IT chairmen. The fund also does not tie into the state fund at all, because it’s covered by a technology fee that every student pays.

“Most of the process was done before graduation, and we try to get everything ordered by the end of the semester,” Herr said. “It makes it easier on them, less paperwork but also makes it easier on the departments; it gets it to them easier.”

Herr also said that he’s noticed an increase in organizations seeking funds in recent years.

Additional information on SGA funding and grants is available at sga.eku.edu/grants-funding.

