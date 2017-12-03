By Jerry Wallace, director of Strategic Communications

EKU finished 14th (and tops in Kentucky) in the recently announced 2018 rankings, up from 17th a year ago. The rankings (formerly known as “Best for Vets”) measure schools on their commitment to helping military veterans further their education. EKU is the only school from Kentucky or any adjacent state to crack the top 20.

The rankings are determined by a survey of 150 questions as well as data from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense and Department of Education databases for information ranging from veteran-related policies to average salaries after graduation. To see the full list of four-year schools, visit bestforvets.militarytimes.com/2018- 11-20/colleges/4-year/.

