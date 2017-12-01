Campus groups will be hosting a variety of holiday themed events to help get students into the festive spirit throughout the end of the semester.

One such event is Branches of Love hosted by Student Alumni Ambassadors. Branches of Love will take place on Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. in Keen Johnson. Students can compete to decorate the best Christmas tree by donating three canned goods or one item of winter clothing.

Hummel Planetarium will be celebrating the holidays with “Happy Holidays at Hummel,” a holiday themed planetarium show with free popcorn, on Dec. 2 at 10 am. Participants can make and take ornaments during the event. The cost for this show is five dollars per person.

Holiday Bingo is the last bingo event of the year. On Dec. 4 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Students will compete for holiday themed prizes. If you come in a holiday themed sweater or outfit you will receive an extra card.

Kappa Alpha Theta and Alpha Tau Omega will host Jingle Bowl on Dec. 5 at Galaxy Bowling Center at 5 p.m. One team of three to five players costs $50, and each additional team costs $25. All proceeds go to Court Appointed Special Advocates and Hope’s Wings.

Winterfest will take place on Dec. 6 at Keen Johnson Plaza. A free synthetic ice skating rink will be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Student groups also decorated trees that will be lined across the ravine throughout the event. There will also free hot chocolate, t-shirts, and smores courtesy of Student Life.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree, hosted by the Salvation Army and Student Life, gives students the chance to adopt an angel and give a child in need a Christmas present! Be sure to have the presents at Middle Powell by 12 p.m. on Dec. 8.

Green Dot’s Holiday Gift Drive for GreenHouse17 takes place on Dec. 14 at Jones 417.

Veterans Angel Tree Drive has four trees to drop off gifts for the veterans at the Thomson Hood Veterans Nursing Home in Wilmore – Middle Powell, Telford Hall, Burnam House, and Campus Wearhouse. Just take a name from the tree and purchase the present listed and return it to the Burnam House by Dec 5.

