For years, EKU students and citizens of Richmond read “Eastern Kentucky University Founded 1874 and 1906” on the university’s entrance signs at Alumni Coliseum, Model Lab School, and on the Eastern Bypass. Within the past two years, all three university signs have been changed to only list 1874 as the founding year.

Including both dates on the entrance signs came into question when Charles Hay, an archivist emeritus and founder of the EKU archives, was giving a historical walking tour of campus.

“People would come to the archives and ask me about there being two founding dates, and ask why there are two dates to begin with. A lot of people had never seen that before,” Hay said. “I had to go and explain the history with Central University in 1874 and the Eastern State Normal School in 1906.”

In 1874, Central University opened in Richmond due to a split in the Presbyterian Church into northern and southern parties after the Civil War. Central University was only available to young wealthy men, causing low enrollment rate and financial problems that lead to the school’s closing in 1901.

“When Central University closed, a lot of the people in Richmond were very disappointed,” Hay said. “Citizens wanted to make a concerted effort that higher education continued in Richmond.”

From 1901 to 1906, the campus served as a college preparatory school known as Walter’s Collegiate Institute. The school was a private transitional institution for young men and continued to be sponsored by the Presbyterian Church and several trustees.

After much lobbying for a normal school in Richmond, the Kentucky General Assembly approved the Normal School Bill in 1906, allowing for the establishment of two normal schools in the Western and Eastern districts. Central University donated their former 17 acres of land and buildings to the city of Richmond, and Eastern Kentucky State Normal School was formed.

President Michael Benson said Hay approached him about the removal of a date in 2013. The first entrance sign that had a date removed was the sign in front of Alumni Coliseum in 2015.

“A lot of people agreed on the 1874 date because we did have the makings of this campus,” Benson said. “We may have changed names and were different institutions but this university began right here.”

The sign on the Eastern Bypass followed suit in 2016, and in the Fall 2017 semester, the entrance near Model did as well.

“I called the sign removal to Benson’s attention on several occasions and he decided it was time to change the date. He suggested that the date remaining say 1874,” Hay said. “1874 was certainly the founding of higher education in Richmond with Central University. The property hasn’t changed and it is a part of Eastern; it’s a part of our tradition.”

Chad Cogdill, a broadcasting professor at EKU, directed “The Essential Eastern,” a documentary that chronicles the history of EKU and was featured on Kentucky Educational Television.

“It was confusing to have two dates, and there’s really no reason to muck it up,” Cogdill said. “The foundation and roots go back to 1874, it’s a part of our identity and how we got here.”

Jackie Couture, team leader of EKU special collections and archives, was unaware of the change being made to the signs, and was puzzled as to why the year 1874 was chosen.

“That’s not historically accurate to use 1874 as the founding date for Eastern Kentucky University,” Couture said. “EKU and Central University were two totally separate institutions. One was private and sponsored by the Presbyterian Church. The only similarity they share is the land.”

