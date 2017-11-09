By Annabelle Beam, Chi Omega

The Gamma Theta chapter of Chi Omega would like to take a moment to say thank you for all the support received during our third annual Dance for Wishes dance marathon.

The event was held on Friday, Oct. 27 at Weaver Gym. All proceeds from the dance marathon go directly to the Make-A-Wish foundation, which is Chi Omega’s national philanthropy. Teams participating in the marathon were taught short dance pieces, which they performed for judges. During breaks, performances by EKU’s dance team, dance theater, and Waco Elementary’s line dance team were enjoyed by all.

The ladies of Chi Omega are proud to announce that we raised over $36,400, which will enable the Make-A-Wish foundation to grant approximately three wishes. A special thanks goes out to those who supported us during Wish Week activities on the Powell corner, and those who participated in our event.

We’d like to recognize the following organizations, which were recognized with special awards at the conclusion of our event: Sigma Nu with the Team Spirit Award, Kappa Delta as the Dance Marathon Champs and Kappa Alpha with the award for Best Overall Team Participation.

