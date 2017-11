By Collin Overton

Chi Beta Tau will host their first annual chili cook-off on Saturday, November 11 at the Richmond Fire Department training center. For $5, students can taste an unlimited amount of chili from contestants. The fee to compete is $20.

All proceeds will go to The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. Pre-register for competition by contacting Joshua Hottle at Joshua_Hottle@mymail.eku.edu.

