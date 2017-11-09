By Collin Overton

Amazon is looking for students who reside in Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati area and are looking for seasonal positions during their winter break.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November 9 in Kennamer, recruiters will be making contingent job offers on campus for anyone interested.

Pay rate for the jobs are up to $14 an hour for part-time and up to $18 an hour for full-time. Students should bring 2 forms of identification (Picture ID and Federal Government issued ID) and contact Kennedy Jewell (859-622-9958) for any additional questions. Free pizza and drinks will be provided.

