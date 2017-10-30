By Haven Bradshaw

In celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival, EKU’s Chinese Student and Scholars Association (CSSA) hosted their own festival on Friday, October 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m in Kennamer Room.

“This festival is our Chinese traditional festival, so I think it is very important for our Chinese as a student organization in EKU,” CSSA treasurer Hongmei Rao, 20, said. “We also want to promote the Chinese culture at EKU and make the EKU like more diverse.”

The Mid-Autumn Festival is a traditional festival celebrated by Asians according to the lunar calendar on the 15th day and the 8th month. It is a day in which they gather in thanksgiving and prayer. The celebration here consisted of Chinese food, games, magic, dance and music. The CSSA also provided prizes for the winners of the games and Chinese treat bags for the guests.

A game of “Come to My Bowl” was played. During the game, players had to use chopsticks to transfer as many peas as they could to another bowl. Musical chairs and Brain Battle, a game of tough brain teasers, were also played. Hung Nguyen did a magic show with some festival guest volunteers.

Reika, Hongmei, and Cailing were dressed in white, and performed a dance set to a Chinese song. Music was shown to be an important part of this festival as some children played their instruments for guests. One boy played French Minuet and Hoedown on his piano, and was later joined by the rest of the band as they played two songs. The music set was closed with the band’s drummer doing the “Crazy Army” drum solo.

Austin Hines, 24, a communications studies major and double minor in international and Asian studies, said he decided to come to the Mid-Autumn Festival because he thinks it is important to learn about different cultures and the traditions of China, especially because they are so prevalent here in Richmond and in Lexington.

Hongmei Rao said that the CSSA is already planning the Spring Festival for next semester.

Joan Kleine said that EKU’s Baptist Youth Ministry is going to be hosting the Homemakers Annual International Dinner on Feb. 7, 2018. This dinner is being put together for international or exchange students and anyone who is interested in international studies. The homemakers’ clubs will be providing food for the event.