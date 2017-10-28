On Thursday evening, nearly 200 students filled O’Donnell Auditorium for the sixth speaker of this year’s Chautauqua lecture series, ‘Transformations’.

Jonathon Webb, who is a certified American Sign Language interpreter, actor and educator from California State University, visited EKU to present “Transformations Through Story: The Power of Narrative in Developing Critical Consciousness”.

Webb began his discussion recognizing the EKU American Sign Language (ASL) Department, who helped sponsor the event. Webb explained the oppressed culture throughout the deaf community and apologized for the majority of his discussion being in spoken English.

“Even though I will be speaking mostly in American English tonight, I look forward to speaking through only American Sign Language throughout the remainder of my trip,” said Webb. He went on to explain that the talk could get emotional, and that he wanted to acknowledge and appreciate his “family” within the audience, because ASL was so dear to him and his story.

In ASL, expression and emotion are a crucial part of telling a story or expressing someone’s feelings in signing. Webb explained that storytelling is not only something that helps us understand our past, but helps change the outcome of the future whether you are deaf or not.

“We are our own stories, literally,” said Webb. He explained that everyone in the auditorium has a story that “impacts the psyche and the heart… but it is how we interpret those stories that makes us who we are.”

Throughout the lecture, Webb manifested the idea that each individual is in charge of their “story” through their controlling previous experiences to propel them higher.

“The structure of stories (problem, climax, solution) apply to our lives… Narrative and story is what makes us human and make sense of what we are doing on this human walk…We can use who we are and where we come from as maps to guide us,” said Webb.

In closing, Webb demonstrated the sign for “Earth”, where he placed his index and middle finger on the top of his fist.

“Deaf people, are people of the eye. People in the deaf community claim to live on ‘Eyeth’ instead of ‘Earth’. On ‘Eyeth’, it is a world of vision and beauty and complexity,” said Webb.

Webb then demonstrated the sign for “Eyeth”, placing his middle finger at the top of his brow and his thumb below his eye while moving a cupped hand back and forth over his eye.