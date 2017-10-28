By Collin Overton

EKU business professor Marcel Robles and spring 2017 graduate Tyler Swafford teamed up from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21 as co-presenters and co-authors at the International Association for Business Communications Conference in Laoghaire, Ireland. The association gave Swafford a scholarship to attend the conference, as well as an additional $400.

“As an EKU alum, Tyler has continued to make EKU proud,” Robles said in an EKU news release. “Definitely on the road to success with the ‘world as his oyster,’ Tyler is the epitome of an EKU graduate.”

Swafford graduated from EKU in May 2017 with a degree in globalization and international affairs and a minor in business. He is currently studying at University College Dublin as a Mitchell Scholar – the first from a public college in Kentucky in the program’s history.