Although EKU has beautiful scenery, some of the original buildings, that have made our campus beautiful for so long, have begun to deteriorate.

PHOTO ON LEFT: Black mold was present in a resident’s shower in Burnam Hall . The mold was originally on the ceiling, but moved to the shower where it continued to grow despite being cleaned on multiple occasions said anonymous Burnam resident.

Implications on the health of individuals exposed to mold can range from no symptoms at all to “nasal stuffiness, throat irritation, coughing or wheezing, eye irritation, or in some cases, skin irritation,” according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

PHOTO ON RIGHT: The Daniel Boone Statue was erected on campus in 1967. The statue’s golden toe is often rubbed by students for good luck.

Campus Beautiful, at dusk, silhouettes the Daniel Boone statue located in front of the Keen Johnson building.

The Daniel Boone statue is a beautiful reminder of the history contained within Campus Beautiful.



Daniel Boone reflects the colorful sunset onto the ravine located adjacent to the statue creating a serene oasis for students at sunset.

If you see something you think makes #CampusBeautiful: the good, the bad, the ugly, email photos with the location of the photo and a brief description to progress@eku.edu.