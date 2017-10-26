For the first time in team history, EKU soccer will be hosting two Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) games this weekend. This is also the first time in OVC history that the league has expanded its bracket to include eight teams instead of six.

By drawing the number three seed in the tournament, the Colonel’s, along with number four seed Belmont, automatically host first-round and quarterfinals matches of the OVC tournament, while the semifinal and championship rounds will be hosted by the number one seed, Murray State University.

Friday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m. number six seed UT Martin will take on number seven seed SIUE at EKU Soccer Field. Whoever wins the match will play the Colonels in a quarterfinals on Sunday, Oct 29, at 12 p.m.

The Colonels defeated both UT Martin and SIUE in the regular season, 1-0 and 3-2, respectively.

In both matches, Bailey Bounds scored two goals for the Colonels and Marian Wolski had three assists.

SIUE is the defending champion, however the team went 4-5-1 in OVC play this season, and lost to the Skyhawks of UT Martin in double overtime during regular season play.

If Eastern wins on Sunday they will travel to Murray to face number two seed Tennessee Tech in the semifinals on Friday, Nov 3, at 11 a.m.

The Colonels have made an appearance in the OVC tournament seven times, but have only contended for the championship once: last season. The Colonels clinched a number two seed and battled their way to the championship game for the first time in EKU history.

In his second season with the team, Coach Fohl will be attempting to lead the Colonels to their second consecutive championship game.

Admission to the games being hosted at Eastern Kentucky University is free so come out and support your lady Colonels as they look to not only get into the championship game, but win it for the first time ever in school history.

You can watch the Colonels via livestream on the OVC Digital Network which can be accessed through this link: www.ovcdigitalnetwork.com.