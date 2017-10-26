Chloe Rojas, a junior volleyball standout was recognized as the OVC Defensive Player of the Week this past weekend for her grit and hard work.

The Colonels traveled to take on University Tennessee Martin, and Southeast Missouri State this past weekend. On their short road trip, they managed to add two more wins to their already impressive conference résumé, largely in part to Roja’s play.

Rojas sparked the team’s defense in both matches, she ended up with 47 total digs in seven total sets.

Her stellar defense was far from unnoticed, she was ecstatic to win the award. “It’s really an honor to win Defensive Player of the Week. I’ve just been trying to do my best and work the hardest I can every game for my team, so it’s awesome to be recognized by other teams in our conference for that, especially with how many other great defenders are in our conference.” Rojas said.

However, with the regular season drawing to an end, Rojas and her team aren’t only excited about the individual accolades, but also the postseason. They have their eyes on a much bigger award as a collective whole. The Colonels are aiming for the OVC Tournament Title.

Meanwhile, EKU will be back in action this weekend as they play Belmont at Alumni Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m. and Tennessee State at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, for Senior Night.