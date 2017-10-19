By Corey Wall

Two members of the EKU Board of Regents, Lewis Diaz, an attorney in northern Kentucky, and Juan Castro, an accountant in Lexington, spent two hours with many of the university’s approximately 550 Latino students on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

The two shared their “Strategies for Success” at the event, which was part of the Latino Heritage Month celebrations at Eastern.

Both talked about the importance of finding mentors and building relationships.

“There’s no substitute for hard work, but no one has made it on their own,” Diaz said.

Diaz also commented on how notable it is that EKU has multiple Latino board members.

“I think Eastern is the only university in the South and Midwest, outside the coastal states, with two Latino board members,” Diaz said. “I think that’s impressive.”

Castro expanded on this, discussing the importance of their presence on the Board of Regents.

“We do it (serve on the board) because of you,” Castro said. “We want to give back to you guys. I’m not afraid of who I am. Be proud of your heritage.”