Steve Fohl, EKU Sports

The Eastern Kentucky University women’s cross country team jumped one spot to No. 3 in the most recent NCAA Southeast Region rankings, released by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Monday. It is the highest regional ranking in program history.

The jump comes after EKU finished eighth out of 43 teams in the loaded Red Race of the Pre-National Invitational on Saturday in Louisville.

The Colonels defeated two nationally-ranked teams at the meet – No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 24 Missouri – as well as several regionally-ranked teams such as Northern Arizona, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Ohio State and Duke.

All of the teams that beat Eastern on Saturday were nationally ranked.