By Sue Patrick, Council on Postsecondary Education

Kentucky’s public and independent colleges and universities granted a record 70,146 degrees and credentials during the 2016-17 year, up 6.6 percent from the previous year and up 34.8 percent from 10 years ago.

The report shows one-year increases for career-oriented certificates and degrees at the associate, bachelor, master and doctoral levels.

The state’s attainment goal is 60 percent of the working-age population with a postsecondary credential or degree by 2030. The percentage in 2015 was 45 percent in Kentucky, compared to a national average of 53 percent.