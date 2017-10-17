By Collin Overton

The anti-abortion group Created Equal will visit EKU from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 18, in The Ravine to present graphic signs and abortion video via JumboTron.

During their visit, the organization plans to depict “the gruesome reality of abortion” and engage students in conversation about what they call a “human injustice,” according to an email sent by Mark Harrington, national director of Created Equal.

Harrington stated in the email that the demonstration is also an attempt for the group to make a case that abortion is age discrimination.

“Abortion is an act of ageism that is killing our future,” Harrington stated. “College students deserve to see the victims of this injustice and to know the science and reasoning behind defending the preborn. This is critical, as their age group is having more abortions than any other age.”

The visit is part of the organization’s tour of 18 college campuses in six states. The tour includes schools in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia and Pennsylvania. The group’s other Kentucky stops include the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville.