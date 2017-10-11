By Samantha Tamplin

Chautauqua Lectures’ Transformation series continues with this week’s speaker Rebecca Goldstein 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, in O’Donnell Hall located in Whitlock. Goldstein will be speaking about the transformation of Ancient Greeks and the Making of Philosophy.

This particular lecture is sponsored by the EKU department of philosophy and religion alongside the honors program.

Goldstein is a philosopher, novelist, a fellow of the MacArthur, Guggenheim, and National Science Foundations and was awarded the National Humanities Medalist in 2014 by the American Humanist Association. She is the author of several works of fiction including “The Mind and Body Problem”, “Incompleteness: The Proof and Paradox of Kurt Gödel”, and her most recent book, “Plato at the Googleplex: Why Philosophy Won’t Go Away.” Additionally, Goldstein is a professor of philosophy and English from New York University.

“Rebecca Goldstein is a writer whose novels and short stories dramatize the concerns of philosophy without sacrificing the demands of imaginative storytelling,” according to the MacArthur Foundation website. “Goldstein’s writings emerge as brilliant arguments for the belief that fiction in our time may be the best vehicle for involving readers in questions of morality and existence”.

The lecture is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Erik Liddell at Erik.Liddell@eku.edu.