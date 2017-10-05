The volleyball team had two conference games this weekend at home, winning both of them to improve their conference record to 3-1.

Friday night, the Colonels played host to the Golden Eagles of Tennessee Tech in their first home conference game of the season.

The Colonels won in five sets 3-2 after dropping the first set. The set went back and fourth before Tennessee Tech rattled off four straight points and pulled away.

The Colonels came out after the first set and followed the same pattern. The Golden Eagles were up 23 to 20 before before a kill by senior Cassie Knutson sparked the Colonels who would tie the set up at 24 apiece before an ace by Knutson to close out the set, by a score of 27 to 25 and followed that up with a dominate third set, winning 25 to 16.

The Golden Eagles came back in the fourth, winning a narrow 26 to 24 set before the Colonels finished them off in the fifth by a score of 15 to 7.

Four Colonels finished with double digit kills while Knutson notched her first triple-double of the season. Junior Chloe Rojas led all players with 25 digs while senior Cierra Koons had a team high four blocks.

The Colonels followed their thrilling Friday night with a Saturday afternoon game against Jacksonville State at home.

EKU won three sets by scores of 25-22, 25-12, and 25-20. The Colonels front row out blocked the gamecocks 14 to eight while holding Jacksonville State’s top outside hitter Allyson Zuhlke to just .059 hitting percentage. Sophomore middle blocker Kaylin Johnson for EKU led all players with eight blocks, setting a career high. EKU hit all their sets above .200 today while holding Jacksonville to under .156 in all but one set.

Senior outside hitter Celina Sanks led all players with a season high 20 kills while junior setter Knutson set a season high in assists with 32. Senior defensive specialist led all players with 21 digs.

The two wins put EKU in a four way tie for second place in the conference trailing only Austin Peay who is 4-0. The Colonels will host in-state rival Morehead State (10-7; 1-3) Oct 4th at 6 p.m. Check out the easternprogress.com for coverage of the match.