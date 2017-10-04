A new dining hall is under construction and will be completed in Spring 2018. Even though there are still lots of concepts being changed, the new Case Dining Hall and the Powell Student Center are going to be different. Once the Case Dining Hall is complete, the Powell Student Center renovations will begin.

The first floor of the Case Dining Hall will have Chick-fil-a, Subway, Moe’s Southwest Grill and Panda Express, said Associate Vice President and Chief Student Affairs Officer Billy Martin.

“The second floor will have a much needed upgrade to the Fresh Food Company,” Martin said. “Although upstairs Powell was labeled the Fresh Food Company, it really never was given limitations of the building. All food at the Fresh Food Company is intended to be cooked right in front of the customer, and the new Case Dining Hall will accommodate.”

Students report they are excited about the new dining hall and that the Powell Building will be renovated soon afterwards.

“I’m really excited about the new dining hall and I’m really excited to have more options,” said Le Ann Tucker, 20, public relations major from Augusta. “I feel like having a lot choices when it comes to food is where EKU has been lacking. I hope the hours are better than the ones for up[stairs] and downstairs Powell.”

As for the plans for the Powell Student Center, the renovations are still being developed and ideas are subject to change over time, Martin said. As of right now, the Barnes and Noble bookstore and a bank location have been allocated on the bottom floor. EKU will have a Steak n’ Shake Express, as well as relocating Starbucks to the bottom floor. Tech commons will remain in its current location as well as a lactation room.

“The second floor will have slight renovations for the current tenants: Multicultural Affairs, Student Life and First Year Experience, Student Government Association, and the Colonel 1 Card office,” Martin said. “Lastly, the third floor will be renovated to provide greatly needed meeting spaces for RSOs, etc. Of course, we are still developing the plans so pieces may change.”

Additions to campus dining such as Panda Express and a Steak n Shake Express have students expressing their excitement.

“This year is my third year living on campus and I’m really excited about the changes being made on campus, said Matt Green, 20, junior communications major from Louisville. “I especially happy about Panda Express. I just hope that the hours are flexible and that they don’t close early every day.”

Interim Associate Vice President of Facilities Services and Capital Planning, Paul Gannoe said construction is “progressing well” and students should expect to be seeing most of these changes and updates by January when returning for the spring semester.