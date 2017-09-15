The article originally published online on September 11 about the closing of the EKU chapter of Pi Beta Phi Fraternity for Women was compiled after recorded and noted interviews with a member of the chapter and several people within the Greek community.

There was one misquote in the story. Kayla Picinich, a Pi Beta Phi alumna, was quoted as saying “One of the guys in Kappa Sig[ma] said ‘it’s because you guys don’t go out,” whereas the actual quote was “One of the guys at Kappa Sig said it’s because none of you go out.” The misquote has been corrected in our online version.

The reporting in the story is based on facts, and allowed for sources from many sides to contribute to the discussion, even if the views of the individuals interviewed are not the views of The Eastern Progress or Eastern Kentucky University.

We stand by our reporting of the news of the chapter’s conclusion, and encourage those who would like to write an editor to the letter to send all opinions to progress@eku.edu.