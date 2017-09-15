EKU and the University of Kentucky announced a partnership in technology commercialization on Monday, September 11. The partnership is between EKU’s Center for Economic Development, Entrepreneurship and Technology (CEDET) and UK’s Office of Technology Commercialization (OTC) and is aimed at helping EKU with intellectual property matters when it comes to university personnel creating new inventions.

“Regional universities like Eastern conduct research and develop inventions, but the costs associated with the effort are significant for institutions focused on instruction and service to their region,” President Benson stated in a news release.

Essentially, joining UK in a partnership would make it easier for EKU to continue conducting research and developing technology because UK has more resources for IP and technology commercialization, said Tom Martin, head of CEDET.

“We [EKU] are primarily a university of instruction, so the majority of our resources go there, versus research and commercialization,” Martin said.

UK’s OTC had a gross royalty income of $2,393,069 with 40 patent issues, 54 invention disclosures, 19 full patent applications and 13 new licenses and options executed, according to the FY17 Annual Report published by UK.

UK also has a patent portfolio of over 600 worldwide patent assets and has cultivated 63 start-up companies that are still active today, said Ian McClure, head of the OTC. Those companies helped create capital and jobs for Kentucky.

The partnership does have terms of agreement. UK’s OTC will act as an independent partner and service provider to EKU for intellectual property and commercialization services.

Some of these services included assisting EKU with intellectual property (IP) development efforts, commercialization and IP procurement transaction costs such as market research and patent prosecution and developing or offering faculty education programs and strategies.

The partnership will not only benefit EKU but is also aimed at helping the state.

In the initial press release, Martin stated he hoped that the “Kentucky uglies,” such as lung cancer, heart disease, and obesity would eventually be solved by the innovations made by the partnership.

“There are a lot of reasons for UK and EKU to compete against each other,” Martin said. “However, in the area of research where EKU and UK attract talented faculty, our state’s challenges have a better chance to be solved.”

McClure said the ability to advance innovation for the Commonwealth was the most exciting prospect of the partnership.

“I am a Kentuckian and believe in the immense potential this state’s economy has that can be cultivated through cooperation amongst its institutions, such as this partnership,” McClure said. “UK has an enormous amount of inventive activity happening on its campus every day, and I know that Tom believes that EKU does as well.”