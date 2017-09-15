By Samantha Tamplin

In honor of Suicide Awareness Month and the World Day of Suicide Awareness, EKU hosted Artvention on Wednesday, September 13, in the Noel Studio. According to the event flyer, the event focused on “art expression, healing, and survival” and was an “unique art experience for all who have been impacted by suicide.”

The organization was funded by the EKU Suicide Awareness and Focus on Education grant (EKU SAFE), as well as the A Garrett Lee Smith Federal SAMHSA grant. It was focused on “using art as a vehicle for winning back life” through specified art-based activities that explore common themes regarding suicide and shared experiences of dealing with its aftermath. Students were placed in an environment where they could “learn how to identify and visually express feelings about suicide” in a healthy and supportive way.

Artvention was an interactive event for students and members of the community who have been affected by suicide. They provided three specified activities that focused on expressing what it’s like to live with suicide because “suicide focuses on death, but there are people left behind.”

The first of these activities was called “Am I Still Here?” Participants signed in by coating their hand in glue and placing it on a blank canvas. As the glue dried, the hand print disappeared. They were then encouraged to paint the handprint to make it fully visible again. This represented how those who commit suicide may seem gone forever, but “are always with us”.

Two other events also reflected the effects of suicide: the Before and After Collage and tapestry allowed people to express their emotions surrounding cases of suicide in their own lives, how their lives were different before, how they have changed as a result and their overall outlook on the concept.

Although Artvention was mainly aimed towards helping EKU students, it was open to the public and offered comfort and community to more than just college students.

Makayla Rowland, a local highschool student taking dual-credit EKU courses attended the event and found it to be “very helpful”. Rowland said she heard about Artvention from one of her friends in the psychology program, and was able to find solace in the company of others who had gone through some of the experiences.

“I’ve lost two people to suicide within the year,” Rowland said. “[It’s helpful] knowing that people are there for you to talk to if you need to. That there are others like you”.

Rowland said Artvention was not about creativity or artistic ability, but about being close to others who understand what you’re going through.

Julie Struck, one of the organizers of Artvention and a self-proclaimed teaching artist, said the meaning behind this affair.

“We decided to do an art-based event to reach out and help people who have been bereaved by suicide,” Struck said.

She said Artvention was all about coping and making something terrible into something beautiful.

“The whole idea is to talk about suicide,” Struck said. “It’s such a taboo and stigmatized subject making people feel isolated and alone.”

Struck added that it’s helpful for people with these similar struggles to come together and have community.

“Those people that we lose, we never really lose them, they are always with us,” Struck said.

For more information about Artvention contact judy.vandevenne@eku.edu or learnmore at suicideprevention.eku.edu .