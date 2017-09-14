I am a college student. I am a college student who wears their pancreas on their side for everyone to see everyday of my life. I have type one diabetes.

Being a college student is hard but, can you imagine managing a life threating disease all while being a college student? That is something me and other students deal with everyday. I have had type one diabetes for eight years, and since I was a freshman here at Eastern I have been dealing with it mostly on my own.

Everyday is different for me unlike most students. I have to test my blood sugar twice a day to make sure my continuous glucose monitor is reading the right blood sugar. I have my life on my phone because that is where I can read my blood sugar. Technology is amazing. I think of it like normal people brushing their teeth, I just have to check my blood sugar too. I also give insulin every time I eat. The insulin comes from my pump which I wear 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. My pump does not leave my side.

There are some disadvantages to technology as well. Sometimes in class my phone or insulin pump will go off because something is wrong. The struggle of the distraction of diabetes is very embarrassing. I don’t want anyone to think of me any different than them, but I am different. If I do not take care of my disease, I will not live to see the next day.

Scary thought, right? I know not everyone has diabetes but different students have different struggles. It may be ADHD or depression, or even celiac disease. These are all common things that college students struggle with.

I am lucky to have found a good support group. A support group is something I suggest to every student that is struggling with a problem other than being a college student. For me, I found the support group through my sorority sisters and my co-workers in the office of admissions. It helps to find people that will listen to your struggles. I also go to a national diabetes conference, where I have made so many friends with the same condition as me. That has helped me to be able to talk about my disease with them because they understand the struggles. Here at Eastern I always reach out to someone if I see them giving insulin or checking their blood sugar. I want to create friendships with people that are going through what I am. I have made several friends on campus with diabetes.

Having a disease like mine, sometimes has its perks but, only if you allow it to. I am registered with the student accessibility’s office to help me balance my disease. The office is there for guidance and help when I need it. Diabetes can effect my school work when my sugars are not what they are suppose to be so, that is when I go to the office and ask to take tests in their room instead of the class room.

Also remembering we are all college students. We struggle with normal things like procrastination, relationship problems, roommate issues or even balancing work and school. I just always have to keep in mind that my health is most important. I cannot do anything without being healthy. Finding the balance between taking care of yourself and being a normal college student can be a struggle but if you find a good support group and allow the school to help you with your struggles you can find that balance.

Diabetes does not define me. I refuse to give power to a disease I didn’t ask for – a disease that, without my permission, become all that I eat, sleep and breathe.