After a tough 2-0 loss to the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs (1-5-0), the Eastern Kentucky University soccer team falls to 2-3-1 during their home opener last Friday

The score was tied 0-0 at half, but a goal from the Bulldog’s Jana Braun in the 61st minute and then from Ty Snell in the 74th minute finalized the victory for GWU.

Senior Goalkeeper, Anna Hall, had one save on the game and currently has 18 saves to nine goals allowed on the season. She was voted second team All-OVC the previous season and set a single-season record with 11 shutouts, hopefully Hall will continue that trend throughout this current season.

Both sides each had eight attempts on the goal for the game, and EKU had two more corner kicks than GWU, but the Colonels weren’t able to capitalize on GWU’s keeper, Keely Brown, despite two attempts from senior Jordan Foster and freshman Sarah Owusu in the last ten minutes of the match.

Foster led all players with 5 shots and currently has 32 shots on the season with 13 of those being SOG (Shots on Goal) and averaging one points-per-game.

Three other Colonels, junior Idalys Rea, freshman Katie Shaffer and freshman Sarah Owusu each attempted one but all were unable to

Owusu has six shots on the season with four SOG and has only played four games thus far.

Nick Florhe, the Colonels head coach, thinks that they will continue to struggle until they advance further in their training and competing. During the 2016 season Florhe coached the Colonels through an eight-game win streak, the third longest in the country at the time, and brought them to the OVC Tournament title game for the first time ever.