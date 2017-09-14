There is a lot going on right now in the sports world, football has started back, the Indians are currently making history, and we just got a blockbuster trade in the NBA. But one headline that has stuck out for over a year now is the one about Colin Kaepernick. You know, the one where he took a knee during the National Anthem and instantly sparked very opinionated comments. One-year later Colin Kaepernick is not on an NFL roster and there is a great debate going on whether he should be on a roster. Here’s my official take on the Colin Kaepernick situation, he shouldn’t.

Now, before everyone is quick to jump to conclusions and call me a racist, this that and the other, I like the fact Kaepernick is using his platform to spread a message about equality. The issue I have with the situation is that I believe everyone, who is able, should stand for the National Anthem. It is a sign of respect for those currently fighting for our freedoms and for those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for us to enjoy things in our homeland such as football. But, to each his own.

Now that I have gotten my opinion on the anthem out of the way, there is great reason I don’t believe he should be on a team. One reason is the fact that it is a MASSIVE distraction on a team. Right now, I believe there are quarterbacks more deserving than Colin Kaepernick, players like AJ McCarron and Brett Hundley are a few players that I would take a chance on before Kaepernick. With that being said, I do not think there is a NFL team out there that is ready to give up on their starting quarterback. So, I don’t believe Kaepernick should be signed to a team if he’s going to be a backup, because it causes an unnecessary distraction, that’s the same reason guys like Johnny Manziel and Tim Tebow are not in the league.

Number two is team placement and how Kaep has basically blown his opportunity to play for certain teams. Miami would have been a great place for Kaepernick to play, but considering the fact Miami is a heavily Cuban populated city and Kaepernick once did a press conference sporting a Fidel Castro shirt, he’s screwed himself out of a contract.

Number three is team revenue. Believe it or not, NFL owners and front office members like money, and ever since Kaepernick took that fateful knee it has cost many organizations money. TV ratings have plummeted since Kaepernick’s protest, lowest numbers in seven years in fact, obviously fewer ratings means fewer dollars. And since Owners like money and fans aren’t supporting these kind of protests, that means they will lose revenue as well, of course the owners do not want that to happen.

Number four is he’s not *that* great. Has he lead a team (a stacked team I would add) to a Super Bowl before? Yeah. Did he have a stellar rookie season? Sure. Has he had good seasons since? Eh one or two. Has he done anything lately? No, and that’s the issue. The NFL is a fickle league, everyone wants the new shiny thing, whether it’s Dak Prescott, Zeke, or Cam Newton everyone is about the hottest thing at the time, then they soon fade away and we see it all the time. Guys like Josh Norman, Richard Sherman, and Jimmy Graham are great examples of this. They have a few good seasons, then a massive breakout season, then they just fall right back into place and the same thing has happened with Kaep from a talent standpoint. Last year Kaepernick ranked 23rd in the NFL in QBR, the year before he ranked 29th. Those are not outstanding numbers and would make any owner jump out of their seat to sign this guy when they could take a chance with draft picks or trades. Just because he had a good season one time, doesn’t mean he’s good enough, if that were the case owners would be falling over themselves to sign Brock Osweiler or Michael Vick.

Do I think Kaepernick’s time in the NFL is done? No, in fact I think if things go haywire in California I think he could be singed to the Rams, or maybe even the 49ers again as a starter once the noise calms down. It makes sense, it’s a democratic state and he would get great support there, he just has to stay out of the news and his girlfriend needs to chill with some of her comments, then he’ll be fine. It just takes some quiet time, give it a few months then the timing may be right for an owner to pull the trigger on signing Kaep. As of right now, the timing is not right for Colin Kaepernick to be in the NFL.