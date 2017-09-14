Eastern Kentucky made the 27 mile trip to Lexington on Saturday to take on Kentucky, in what would be the Wildcats’ home opener at the new Kroger Field. This would be the fifth time overall that the Cats and Kerns would meet up, and the first time since 2015, in which Eastern took Kentucky to overtime and came close to pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the season. This time however, there would be no overtime as Kentucky pulled away in the fourth quarter, winning a fairly close game 27-16.

Eastern Kentucky came into the game as heavy underdogs but were not intimidated by Kentucky and playing an SEC caliber team. EKU got down early 3-0 but quarterback Tim Boyle and receiver Ryan Markush were in sync, connecting on a red-zone touchdown to take a 7-3 lead in the first quarter. Boyle would throw for 202 yards and one touchdown while Markush would finish with 98 receiving yards and one touchdown. On the other side of the ball, the Kentucky offense seemed stagnant for the majority of the first half, not executing on plays and seeming out of sync. The Eastern defense took advantage of that and were swarming the Cats’ offense, allowing only 10 points in the half. Eastern went into the locker room with a 13-10 halftime lead.

In the second half, Kentucky just simply looked better than Eastern, with the Wildcats’ defense allowing only a field goal in the half, while the Kentucky offense looked better than the Eastern defense. The difference in the second half seemed to be Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson finding his rhythm in the passing game, hitting wide receiver Blake Bone on two long passes and 93 total yards receiving, which lead to two Kentucky touchdowns. Johnson would finish with 224 passing yards, and three total touchdowns, including a 21 yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, that ultimately put the game away.

Eastern hung with the Wildcats for three quarters but the Colonels seemed to tire out when it got down the stretch. The defense was certainly nothing to slouch at, Tim Boyle seemingly picked apart the Kentucky defense in the first half, and Ryan Markush looked like a viable threat to opposing teams. In the two games Eastern has played against major FBS opponents, both on the road, they’ve lost by a combined 25 points, after being heavy underdogs in both games, and looked good in the process. Head Coach Mark Elder certainly seems to have this team trending in the right direction, just in time for their home opener on the 23rd against Tennessee Tech.