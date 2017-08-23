EKU will begin hosting their weekly farmer’s market in Irvine McDowell park beginning Thursday, August 24, at 10 a.m.

During the summer, around June, the farmer’s market was hosted on Alumni Coliseum on Thursdays. The farmer’s market season will be until September.

The event is hosted by the employee wellness program with the help of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture for Madison County Farmers Market (MCFM). Those who participate in selling their products must be an official member of the MCFM. To participate in the events a farmer must submit a form to the MCFM and be approved. Forms can be found on the FAQ list on www.wellness.eku.edu/farmers-market-faq.

The farmer’s market is open to students as well as Richmond residents and will be available until 1 p.m. The market will be open regardless of rain or sun, unless the weather is too severe and it is unsafe for those shopping and selling product.

According to the website, students are able to help by volunteering their time to assist the local farmers with selling products. Students can also help the Healthy YOU! team with weekly market staffing, setup and clean up.

For further questions or to sign up and volunteer contact heathyyou@eku.edu or 859-622-8874.

Noena Zerna