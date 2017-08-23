The EKU Volleyball team will begin their pre-season schedule by traveling to the West Coast starting in San Diego, California. The team will have three matches while in California, playing San Diego State University, California State, Northridge University and Portland State University. Following those matches, the team will head to Las Vegas, Nevada, where they will be playing University of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Finally, for the last days of the trip, the team is scheduled to play in Tuscon, Arizona. They will play the University of Arizona on September 1. The last two

matches will be against Grand Canyon University and Redford University. During pre-season throughout the month of September, the volleyball team will also be playing matches in Columbia, South Carolina and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, before the regular season begins.

