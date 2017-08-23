Students have the opportunity to serve at the Colonel’s Cupboard, the campus food pantry on Monday, August 28, at 9 a.m. in Commonwealth 212. Students will serve as crew members. Their jobs will include filling boxes with food, sorting, organizing and stacking food on shelves. All students are allowed and encouraged to volunteer at the pantry. Service opportunities at the pantry are scheduled every Monday, Wednesday and Friday throughout the semester. Food and donations are always accepted at any time as well.

Chloe Rojas