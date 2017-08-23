Rec the Ravine, the back-to-school kickoff party hosted by Campus Rec, is taking place Thursday, August 24, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Ravine. All students are welcome to attend the event. Students check in with their student ID and receive a wristband which gives them access to the event activities. Free food, featuring Domino’s, Cane’s, Jimmy Johns, Kona Ice and Kettle Masters, will be available. A live DJ will also be in attendance for the students’ enjoyment. Six tickets to “Red, White and Boom” will be raffled off for attendees.

An outdoor climbing wall and an obstacle course will be open for students to try. Free massages will also be offered to those who attend. Additionally, tie dyeing and group fitness sessions will take place during the event. The entirety of University Drive will be blocked off during the event for the food vendors who are set up and for students’ safety.

