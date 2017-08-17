This week EKU is preparing to open its doors to students from all across the world. Though these students come from many walks of life one thing is true for almost all of them, they want to save money.

The price of living can be high for college students, when they have to choose between expensive textbooks or having dinner, but it doesn’t always have to be. Many restaurants in the Richmond area offer students and residents alike good deals on good food.

A restaurant with happy hour deals is O’Charley’s. Happy hour at O’Charleys is from 3 to 6 p.m. and during this time draft and bottle beer is a dollar off, said Perry Norris, manager. But, happy hour is not the biggest draw to the restaurant, Norris said, instead it is Free Pie Wednesday where a slice of pie comes with the purchase of any entrée.

O’Charley’s also offers a $9.99 menu all-day everyday which features meals such as chicken pot pie, chicken tenders and every meal comes with their “unsliceably hot rolls,” Norris said.

“O’Charley’s firmly believes in Southern hospitality, and I think our food reflects that,” Norris said.

For students looking for something fun to brighten their Monday blues, Sidelines is the perfect place to go, said Shannon Gordon, manager. Every Monday from 8 to 10 p.m. Sidelines hosts Keen Trivia Night. Keen Trivia Night is a Family Feud style trivia game where five to six friends can create a team and answer trivia questions against another team, Gordon said.

Trivia Night is an extra good deal because it overlaps with happy hour, which runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and 8 to 10 p.m. every day, Gordon said. Happy Hour at Sidelines features $4 appetizers and many drink specials. For those who don’t enjoy trivia Sidelines offers 40” big screen TVs which mostly play sports. Additionally, for those who don’t like sports Sidelines features two outdoor bars and one inside bar, Gordon said.

Steak and Shake is another great place for students to eat. Steak and Shake’s menu sports over 20 four dollar meal deals which include the entrée and fries said Rhonda Wilson, manager. Steak and Shake offers a happy hour from 2 to 5 p.m. and 2 to 5 a.m., which includes half off drinks, floats, and milkshakes, Wilson said.

“We have a large dining room and are open 24/7, so it’s the perfect place for study groups,” Wilson said.

To further entice students Wilson said she is trying to offer free coffee to students who come in for overnight study sessions.

For students new to Richmond, Casa Fiesta offers delicious Mexican food almost as cheap as Taco Bell, and they offer a 10 percent discount to anyone with an EKU ID.

Casa is so deeply engrained in Richmond culture that it’s almost the default location people think of when they want to go out to eat in Richmond, and it’s a great choice especially for the price.

Possibly the best bang for your buck in all of Richmond, though, is Khin’s Sushi.

It’s hard to beat 20 rolls of sushi for five dollars, especially when it’s a local favorite. Khin’s offers the best sushi in Richmond, preffered by locals over more expensive options like Koto and it’s cheaper than half the amount of sushi from a grocery store.

Not to mention, it’s delicious. The small salmon rolls are a personal favorite, but Khin’s most popular offering is their giant California Rolls that are 10 for $5.50.

Oh, and by the way, Khin’s gives two free drinks with every entree purchase and there’s a discount for paying with cash, so it’s one of the best spots in Richmond for those on a budget.

Purdy’s Coffee Company on Main is a great for anyone looking for a more hand-crafted, artisanal eatery.

Purdy’s serves sustainable, fair-trade coffee, so drinking there helps maintain a local business and support better treatment of coffee farmers internationally.

Beyond their great coffee, Purdy’s food is also delicious and under appreciated. They offer a variety of sandwiches, pastries and snacks that are all homemade.

The favorite restaurant of most Richmond residents is Thai Smile. Their dinner prices are a little steep, but at lunch time they serve similar portions for significantly cheaper.

It’s hard to stop talking about Thai Smile after trying it for the first time because every dish on the menu is so packed with flavor.

If you haven’t had Thai food before, don’t be scared. Thai Smile is frequently described as Chinese food but 1,000 times better, which is to say it’s an Americanized version of Thai food that appeals to the more traditional American palate.

There’s no shortage of places to eat in Richmond, and there are a ton of hidden gems dispersed throughout town.